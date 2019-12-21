‘Congress not against making Hindu refugees citizens’

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson G Niranjan said the party was not against giving citizenship to persons facing persecution in other countries, but opposed communalising the issue through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CCA).

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he alleged that it was Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that resorted to anti-national activity, gravely affecting the unity of the country. He found fault with senior BJP leaders who have different arguments in support of the amendment.

Niranjan said it was shameful the way Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Kishan Reddy were making statements supporting the flawed legislation. “The BJP leaders are trying to find ways to explain their decisions after pushing the nation to the brink,” he said.

The spokesperson opined that the CCA would have found acceptance from all quarters of the society if it included every religion, instead of isolating only one. “No true Indian Hindu will oppose the granting of Indian citizenship to a fellow person,” he said.

In another press conference, former MP V Hanmanth Rao alleged that the nefarious plan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a Hindu country was out in the open. He also demanded that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao openly condemn the CCA and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

