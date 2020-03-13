Congress peddling false information, says Harish Rao

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao slammed Congress legislators for peddling false information in the Assembly and trying to mislead the people of Telangana. He said the State government gave an input subsidy of Rs 480 crore to farmers whose crops were damaged in unseasonal rain, but Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that no money was released.

“It was the then Congress government led by N Kiran Kumar Reddy which refused to provide input subsidy to farmers of erstwhile Khammam and Warangal districts during the Neelam cyclone, though the same facility was extended to farmers of Coastal Andhra. But, these Congress legislators who were holding posts in the then government remained silent,” he said.

Also read Congress must introspect on its failures: KCR

When Vikramarka sought to give credit to the then Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh for constructing a major portion of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Harish demanded that they answer why the Yellampally project was not completed in the over 10-year period, between 2004 and 14, if Congress leaders were so capable.

“TRS government completed the project and gave water for the first time. About 52 tmc was lifted at the Medigadda pumphouse. While successive Congress governments failed to provide water to tail-end farmers of the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) as it only held 3,000 cusecs, we spent Rs 1,000 for its rejuvenation, and the project now has over 6,000 cusecs,” he said.

The Minister admitted to have reduced allocations towards the fee reimbursement scheme for SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities, but assured that the government was committed to providing reimbursement for all students as per their eligibility. “But, the legislators need to understand that more number of students is studying in government schools and colleges, including residential ones. Similarly, the number of students in engineering courses also reduced considerably. Thus, reduction in fee reimbursement allotment will not impact them,” he said. He said the government made additional allotments amounting to Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 2,000 crore towards SC and ST Special Development Funds respectively.

Earlier, Vikramarka alleged that the government reduced allocations towards student fee reimbursement in the State Budget. He said the TRS government was taking credit for the completion of various components under KLIS, by taking up works of various irrigation projects which were in final stages of completion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter