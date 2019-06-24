Congress picks on GHMC over snarls, waterlogging

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: Congress on Monday criticised the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and the Telangana government over flooding and traffic woes in Hyderabad, which it said, increased multifold with the onset of monsoon.

Senior party leader and former Minister M Kodanda Reddy said sharp but brief rains were throwing life out of gear in the city and resulting in traffic jams extending into hours. “The authorities failed to implement the Monsoon Action Plan and the government, instead of turning the city into the claimed ‘Global City’, let it degenerate into a concrete jungle,” Kodanda Reddy said.

He demanded a white paper on what the State government did for the city’s development and clean-up in the last five years. “Instead of solving the problems, officials are asking people to stay at home when it rains to prevent traffic jams. Even the Musi clean-up plan did not see any progress and all its banks along its course are illegally occupied,” he said.

