Congress plans several events in Rajiv Gandhi’s memory in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress party will organise a series of programmes on Tuesday to mark the 75th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the party said on Monday.

A ‘Sadhbhavana Rally’ will be organised from the Rajiv Gandhi statue in Somajiguda to the party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan in the morning while the Youth Congress will organise a blood donation camp. In the evening, a meeting will be held at Gandhi Bhavan’s Prakasham Hall which will be addressed by former Governor and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister K Rosaiah and Maharashtra’s former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chauhan, the party said.

