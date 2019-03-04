Congress prunes plans on State-wide protests

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: A day after staging a protest outside the Legislative Assembly and announcing State-wide demonstrations against what they called ‘luring by TRS’ of two Congress MLAs into the ruling party, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee appears to have dialed back on its agitation plans on the issue.

According to an official announcement from TPCC on Monday, dharnas will be held only in Pinapaka and Asifabad towns on March 5 and 6. On Sunday, soon after an emergency meeting of the Congress Legislature Party, different party leaders announced elaborate plans for the protests.

The two Congress MLAs belonging to tribal communities, who set off a storm within their party after announcing they were joining Telangana Rashtra Samiti, are Rega Kantha Rao and Atram Sakku representing Pinapaka and Asifabad constituencies.

It is learnt that Congress party leaders, who were apparently outraged at the decision of two of their MLAs to join the TRS and wanted to ‘expose’ the TRS, have since realised that a mere gung ho attitude and rushing to hold protests State-wide protests was not the best of plans, particularly given the current anaemic status of Congress in Telangana. It may be recalled that Congress, despite an alliance with TDP and other opposition parties, managed to get only 19 seats in the 119-member Legislative Assembly in the December elections. It is also facing challenges from within to the State party leadership.

After Sunday’s CLP meeting which was attended by 15 of the 19 party MLAs, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy had announced that his party would hold State-wide protests on March 5 in all district headquarters as well as in Pinapaka and Asifabad constituency headquarters to highlight luring of other party MLAs into its fold by Telangana Rashtra Samiti.

However, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had said protests will be held on March 8 while another party MLA representing Mulug (ST) constituency, Dasari Anasuya, popularly known as ‘Sitakka’, announced that a series of protests will be held along with meetings of constituency level party leaders and workers on March 5 in Pinapaka and Asifabad. These will be followed by protests at the mandal level in the two constituencies the next day to be followed by demonstrations on March 8 in the headquarters of the two constituencies.