Congress quits 2BHK houses tour midway

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who took them on the tour, rubbished the allegations and stated that the houses were being constructed on the city outskirts only due to lack of adequate land in the core city.

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The Congress group led by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka called off its tour of double bedroom houses being constructed in Greater Hyderabad area halfway through on Friday afternoon. They claimed that the State government took up construction of only 3,428 double bedroom houses in GHMC area and the remaining were located outside the GHMC area.

However, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who took them on the tour, rubbished the allegations and stated that the houses were being constructed on the city outskirts only due to lack of adequate land in the core city. About 90 per cent of these houses are being allocated to the poor from Greater Hyderabad.

The Congress delegation, accompanied by Srinivas Yadav, visited different locations in Greater Hyderabad area where the State government took up construction of 3,428 double bedroom houses on Thursday. On the second day of the tour on Friday, they visited the double bedroom housing sites at Thukkuguda and Nagaram. Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan also accompanied the Congress delegation.

Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other Congress leaders called off their tour alleging that the State government was trying to mislead people by claiming that it was constructing one lakh houses in the GHMC area. They alleged that the 2BHK houses being constructed on the city outskirts were outside the GHMC area and cannot account for one lakh houses promised by the State government.

Rubbishing the allegations, Srinivas Yadav said the State government had long ago announced that the double bedroom houses of GHMC area were being constructed outside Hyderabad due to lack of land in the core city. However, guidelines have already been issued to allocate 90 per cent of these houses to the poor from GHMC, while about 10 per cent will be allocated to the local beneficiaries. He offered to send the list of one lakh houses in various locations to the Congress leaders advising them to visit all the locations themselves.

Srinivas Yadav ridiculed the Congress leaders on the latter’s allegations and wondered how the TRS will win GHMC elections with over one crore votes by giving double bedroom houses to one lakh beneficiaries outside the GHMC area. “They have lost several elections in the past and will continue to do so in future as long as they do not learn from their mistakes. They have not left any land in Hyderabad for future needs of public welfare,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .