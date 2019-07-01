Congress resignations internal jockeying

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: In what could be viewed as a series of one-upmanship battles in Telangana Congress, the last few days have witnessed a few of its senior leaders resigning from their positions in protest against party national president Rahul Gandhi wanting to quit his post. Also, in its extended State executive meeting, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders talked about how they are unanimous in asking Rahul Gandhi to continue as the party president.

While TPCC working presidents Ponnam Prabhakar and A Revanth Reddy resigned from their posts in support of their demand that Rahul Gandhi continue to lead Congress, the TPCC meeting in Nagarjunasagar last weekend unanimously agreed to ask the same from Rahul Gandhi.

These developments are being described by party insiders as a pointer to the continuing tussle to prove loyalty to Rahul Gandhi by the party leaders. Interestingly, while Revanth Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar resigned, the TPCC meeting’s ‘resolution’ was limited to a verbal agreement.

There was no resolution as such asking Rahul to continue in his post. Instead, everyone agreed to the TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s proposal on the subject. It has been left to All India Congress Committee general secretary and Telangana State party affairs in-charge RC Khuntia to carry this message to Rahul Gandhi.

This move is being viewed by several party leaders as the current TPCC leadership, which reportedly is strongly backed by Khuntia, trying to maintain its hold. In the process of conveying the TPCC ‘resolution’ to Rahul Gandhi, this set of leaders hope that by taking this directly to Rahul Gandhi’s notice, they can overshadow the ‘loyalty factor’ displayed by Ponnam Prabhakar and Revanth Reddy and keep their ambitions under check.