Congress seeks government help to supply free hand sanitizers to the poor

By | Published: 3:35 pm 3:45 pm

Hyderabad: Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said that his party is keen on distributing free hand sanitizers to the poor to effectively control the spread of Covid 19. In a statement he said that the party has consulted several Pharma units in the state and they have agreed to supply the sanitizer liquid for free distribution among the poor and need y who can’t afford to purchase them in the open market.

” The poor are unable to buy those costly sanitizers as they are not available in the market. So we have spoken to the Pharma industry. But the plastic container sin which the liquid has to be filled are not available in the market,” he said. Adding that the plastic bottle manufacturers have closed down due to the ongoing shut down and severe crunch in labour market, he said that the issue has been taken to the notice of the minister for Industry KT Rama Rao and health minister Eatela Rajender.

“They both have responded positively and we will soon be able to distribute the sanitizers to at least a section of the poor ,” he said.

