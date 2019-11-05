Congress seeks Governor’s help for Mid-Manair oustees

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress Legislature Party on Tuesday urged Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to ensure that the State government implements the relief and rehabilitation package for Mid-Manair project oustees from 12 villages.

In a memorandum, Congress party leaders requested the Governor to ensure that each of the oustee family receives a house site and Rs 5.04 lakh for construction of houses as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

They also requested the Governor to issue instructions for an inquiry into leakage of water from the Mid-Manair dam that “resulted in wastage of hundreds of crores of rupees”.

The memorandum was submitted by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Ponnam Prabhakar, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, MLA D Sridhar Babu and several other party leaders.

Governor’s intervention sought on farm loan waiver

Bharatiya Kisan Morcha, the farmers’ welfare wing of BJP, has urged Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to impress upon the State government to keep its election promise of waiving agricultural loans of up to Rs one lakh.

In a memorandum, the BJP Kisan Morcha also requested the Governor to ensure that the State government pays compensation to farmers whose cotton and paddy crops were damaged in recent spells of rain. It also asked that the State be told to purchase all the produce, up to the last grain, brought to the market yards by farmers by paying minimum support prices.

The organisation said the State government was not implementing the PM Kisan Fasal Bima Yojana, crop insurance scheme of the Central government, and as a result, farmers in Telangana were left in the lurch in the event of crop damage due to inclement weather or other reasons.

