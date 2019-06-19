Congress spreading lies on Kaleshwaram: Errabelli

By | Published: 2:08 pm

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Wednesday criticized Congress party leaders for “spreading misinformation” on Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

Speaking to reporters at the Legislative Council media point, Dayakar Rao said Congress party leaders would do well to remember that not a single project that was begun during the erstwhile Congress government progressed fully.

“Instead, hundreds of crores of rupees were given away to contractors as mobilization advances. On the other hand, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao completed Kaleshwaram project in three years,” he said.

Dayakar Rao also criticized opposition parties for criticizing the government decision to construct new Secretariat and Assembly complexes.

