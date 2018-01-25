Congress stages dharna demanding release of SRSP water

By | Published: 9:37 pm

Peddapalli: Congress party workers on Thursday staged protests at different places in the district demanding the State government to release Sri Ram Sagar Project water to standing crops.

As part of the maha dharna programme, Congress workers staged demonstrations at Peddapalli collectorate, SRSP office in Sultanabad, SRSP canal at Peddakalvala, and Rangampet of Peddapalli mandal. However, the police arrested agitating people and shifted them to Peddapalli and Basanthnagr police stations.

A group of congress leaders attacked the SRSP office in Sultanabad and damaged furniture.

Another group led by former MLA Ch Vijayaramana Rao staged rasta roko in front of the Collectorate. Vehicular traffic came to a standstill for about one hour as the agitating people sat on Rajiv Rahadari. Jostle took place between police and congress activists when the later tried to forcefully enter into Collectorate.

On the other hand, former Minister D Sridhar Babu was arrested at Manthani while he was proceeding towards Peddapalli to take part in the maha dharna. Congress leaders Makkan Singh, Veerla Komuraiah, and others were among the arrested workers.