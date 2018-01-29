Congress stooping to new lows for political mileage: TRS

By | Published: 8:13 pm 10:35 pm

Hyderabad: TRS legislators launched a full-throttle attack on Congress leaders for trying to politicise a street fight that led to the murder of Congress leader Boddupalli Srinivas in Nalgonda on January 24.

They alleged that the Congress was stooping to new lows and making false accusations against the ruling TRS for political mileage despite police investigation proving otherwise.

Speaking to reporters at TRS Legislative Party Office on the Assembly premises on Monday, Government Whip and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said Nalgonda Municipal Chairperson B Lakshmi, in her complaint to the police, stated that her husband Srinivas was murdered by his followers. “But within a few hours after Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met her, she changed her version to defame the State government,” he said, adding that Srinivas had no personal animosity with TRS leadership in the district, but Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was trying to gain mileage from the murder of his close aide in a street fight.

MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao faulted senior Congress leaders — K Jana Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy — for making baseless allegations against the Chief Minister. He advised them to verify facts before making such allegations. “There were several murder cases in erstwhile Nalgonda district during the Congress regime and allegations were levelled against the then Home Minister Jana Reddy. Just because there were allegations, should we start attacking him for political mileage,” he questioned.

Another MLA K Prabhakar Reddy said Komatireddy brothers were known in Nalgonda for their mischief and false propaganda to gain political mileage. He advised the Congress leadership to be cautious about Komatireddy brothers and their false propaganda else they end up being fooled.

MLC P Ravinder stated that though the murder occurred in a spurt of anger between Congress partymen and their followers, the Congress leaders were making all efforts to turn it to their advantage. He alleged that without verifying facts, the Congress leaders targeted MLA Veeresham as he was a Dalit leader.

In a separate statement, MLA Challa Dharma Reddy said the Congress leaders were daydreaming of winning 70 of the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana. He alleged that the Congress government only laid foundation stones for irrigation projects and pocketed the mobilisation advances released for construction of irrigation projects. He dared the TPCC chief or Congress leader A Revanth Reddy to contest against him in the next elections. He said Uttam Kumar Reddy, who gave MLA ticket to his wife, had no right to speak about family politics in TRS.