Congress submits memo to Telangana Governor against belt shops

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Hyderabad: Members of the Congress Legislature Party and seniors leaders urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to prevail upon the State government to initiate action against belt shops and permit rooms close to residential area and highways.

In a four-page memorandum submitted to the Governor on Saturday, the party said a series of events including that of the brutal murder of Disha, another one in Asifabad and Warangal, and the Hajipur incident where a nine-month-old baby was raped and murdered, has brought shame to the State. “A series of administrative lapses have taken place in the State from the last six years. The crime rate has increased in these years,” the party said.

The State legislature has passed a new excise policy wherein the government decreased population per liquor shop from 50,000 to 5000. The alcohol consumption in the state reached 810 lakh cases in 2018 from a mere 539 lakh cases in 2015, it said. Besides, there are several belt shops in every street which will have an adverse impact on the youth.

“Hence we request you to examine in detail and suggest remedial measures to the administration to control the free flow and sale of liquor in belt rooms, permit rooms, shops on highways and to direct the police administration to discharge their duties free and fair,” the memorandum reads.

Speaking with the media CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the police has failed in controlling law and order. “This apart, indifferent and uncalled attitude reflected in Disha’s case when her parents approached police. The police action in the past six years is biased, only catering to the services of the ruling TRS functionaries rather than providing service and justice to the people,” he said.

He said they would take up protests against belt shops and permit rooms if the government failed to put a tab on them. “The Congress will come up with an action plan on this,” he said.

Senior leaders Revanth Reddy, Sridharbabu, Jayaprakash Reddy, Seethakka, Ali Shabbir, among others were part of the delegation that met the Governor.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.