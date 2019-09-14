Congress tears into Arvind Kejriwal over odd-even scheme in Delhi

By | Published: 5:14 pm

New Delhi: Expressing disappointment over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement of re-running odd-even scheme from November 4 and 15, Congress leaders on Saturday said that a long term solution is needed to combat the growing menace of air pollution.

Delhi Congress Working President Haroon Yusuf said that Kejriwal has taken this move for gaining publicity adding that the Chief Minister has done little to curb the air pollution while being in power for the last few years.

“The Delhi Chief Minister claims that the pollution level in Delhi has decreased by 25 per cent, then why there is a need for the odd-even scheme? He is just doing this for gaining publicity and wasting money on advertisements. Delhi people are falling prey to cancer because of the increasing level of air pollution. The city has become a gas chamber,” the Congress leader said.

“He (Arvind Kejriwal) also promised of bringing 10,000 more buses for the public. But so far, no buses have been added. He also said that roads under PWD will be cleaned up by mechanical sweeping method. I have not seen a single machine on the road. Delhi has so many potholes and these machines can only work on smooth surfaces. They have done nothing on the ground level,” the Congress leader added.

Joining Yusuf’s contention, Rajesh Lilothia also said that re-introduction of odd-even vehicle rationing plan in Delhi is just for publicity as the elections are around the corner.

“Kejriwal is working just for his popularity. The Delhi government even charged outside vehicles for entering into Delhi and has collected crores. I want to ask what they have done with this money? The major cause of pollution in Delhi is dust and the emission from cars is just 14 per cent. Kejriwal should study the subject properly like a good administrator but not like a joker. He is doing this as elections are just around the corner,” he said.

Another Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also shared his views on Twitter and said that odd-even rule will not be substantially reducing the air pollution.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, “#Delhigovt no need 4 odd-even in jerks causes untold misery 2lower/middle classes. fifteen-day bursts, no certainty, no fixity of dates each year, no permanent annual dates fixed, canceled twice earlier, ppl cannot change vehicles, cannot make alt arrangements. Pl reconsider #AAP.”

#Delhigovt no need 4odd even in jerks causes untold misery 2lower/middle classes. fifteen day bursts, no certainty, no fixity of dates each year, no permanent annual dates fixed, cancelled twice earlier, ppl cannot change vehicles, cannot make alt areangements. Pl reconsider #AAP — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) September 14, 2019

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the car rationing or odd-even scheme will be implemented in Delhi from November 4 to 15.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that studies have shown that the scheme helps to reduce air pollution.