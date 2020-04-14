Congress to convene oppn meet on Wednesday

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that a meeting of all opposition parties would be convened on April 15 to discuss coronavirus situation in the State and review the measures taken by the government to handle the lockdown.

Uttam Kumar Reddy was speaking to media persons after the meeting of ‘TPCC Task Force on Covid-19’ at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday. The meeting, presided by Committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy, discussed several issues pertaining to the relief works being carried out across Telangana by Congress activists to help people affected due to the lockdown. A video conference was also held with leaders from various districts.

The TPCC chief said that the coronavirus situation had been turning worse with each passing day across the globe. He reminded that it was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who alerted everyone on February 12 about the threat.

He said Rahul Gandhi’s fears had come true as the government acted only after one-and-a-half months when it called for ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22. He said the situation would have been much better if the BJP government at the Centre and TRS government in Telangana would have acted on time.

Uttam Kumar said that people affected due to the lockdown were yet to get the promised relief. He announced that he would be writing a detailed letter to Chief Minister and Chief Secretary on the present condition of people.

Uttam Kumar said that the government should also provide rice and financial assistance to nearly 10 lakh people whose applications for white ration cards were pending with Revenue Department.

