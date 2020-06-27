Congress to hold nationwide protest over fuel price hike on Monday

By | Published: 11:36 pm

New Delhi: Looking at the spike in the fuel price in last 21 days amid Covid-19 outbreak, the Congress has planned nationwide protest on Monday to underline the Narendra Modi government’s extortionist looting of common men.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, “After the resounding success of the Shaheedon ko Salaam program yesterday, a national level agitation is being organised by the Congress party on Monday against the unmindful, insensitive and unprecedented hike in the prices of petrol and diesel will be massive and will underline the government’s extortionist looting of the common Indian during the Covid-19 crisis.”

He said through the protest, the party will highlight the heavy burden imposed upon the common people by the anti people policies of the Central government.

He said that between June 30-July 4, the party will also conduct massive protests at the block and district level.

The protest comes in the wake of the hike in the petrol and diesel prices. The price of petrol in last 21 days have gone up by Rs 9.12 for petrol and Rs 11.01 for diesel.

On Saturday, the petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 80.38 per litre with an increase by Rs 0.25 and Rs 80.40 per litre with an increase by Rs 0.21, respectively.

The Congress leader said that for the last 21 consecutive days, the government has been increasing the price of petrol and diesel, in the process Aputting undue extra burden on the shoulders of the common people.

Venugopal alleged that the Central government has amassed huge profits on account of exorbitantly increased central excise duties on petrol and diesel, even as prices of international crude have been at a record low.

“Rather than passing on the benefits of the low cost of procurement to the people, the Government had deliberately kept the price high by increasing the excise duty,” he said.

He said that the protests by the party will hold protest on June 29 from 11 a.m. in front of Central government offices across the country.

“Apart from this, party MPs, MLA, Office Bearers, leaders and workers will submit memorandums to the President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the withdrawal of hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel,” he said, adding that the party will also hold a social media campaign called “Speak up on Petrol and Diesel Price Hike”.

