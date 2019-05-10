Congress, TRS members clash in Suryapet

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Suryapet: Tension prevailed at Peekla Naik Thanda of Chinthapalem mandal in the district when a clash broke out between Congress and TRS members during the local body election campaign of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy here on Friday.

The incident happened when a TRS activist, N Shiva objected to the speech of Uttam Kumar Reddy during his elections campaign and questioned him about the development done in the area by the latter. With this, the Congress members resorted to a physical attack on Shiva and other TRS members.

Sharply reacting, the police were disbursed the two groups, who indulged in the clash. In retaliation, the TRS members pelted stones on the house of Congress ZPTC candidate Lakavath Rama. Nearly 20 people received minor injuries in the clash.