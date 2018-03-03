Congress in TS a closed chapter, says Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Energy and SC Development Minister G Jagadish Reddy alleged that the Congress leaders were known for indiscipline and foulmouthing besides resorting to personal attacks on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his family members. He said the Congress party was a closed chapter in Telangana and none of its MLAs would win next elections.

Speaking to reporters at TRS Legislative Party office here on Friday, the Minister said Congress leaders were known to make cheap and personal remarks against their political opponents but they cannot withstand mere criticism for their failures. “What Minister KT Rama Rao said with regard to Opposition leader K Jana Reddy and other Congress leaders was not demeaning in any way. He only repeated what people said at the public meeting,” he clarified.

He said Jana Reddy was respected by the TRS leadership but not by leaders from his own party. Minister Rama Rao had said that Congress leaders embarking on a bus yatra reminded him of ‘Ali Baba and Chalis Chor’.

Jagadish Reddy demanded the Congress leaders to point out one project taken up by the Congress leaders for the benefit of people living in flouride-hit region of Nalgonda. “Their (Congress leaders) promises were restricted to ‘laying foundation stones’. Despite 10 years of their regime, none of the irrigation or drinking water projects were completed. When the TRS government is completing them, they are making futile attempts to claim credit for merely laying foundation. People are clever and recognise the fact that the TRS has completed the project after 10 long years,” he stated.

The Minister also came in support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over his alleged criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the issue was being inflated by the BJP leaders for political mileage. “It was clear from the speech that the Chief Minister had no intention of degrading the Prime Minister. The Opposition parties are blowing it out of proportion for political gains,” he added.