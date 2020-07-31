‘Congress playing politics over dispute between two individuals in Manthani’

By | Published: 7:23 pm 7:26 pm

Hyderabad: TRS leaders on Friday alleged that the Congress was trying to give a political twist to a dispute between two individuals in Manthani. They stated that while a TRS activist died in the fight between them, the Congress leaders were trying to paint it as an atrocity of TRS against the Dalits.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Assembly media point here, SC Development Minister Koppula Eeshwar said the Congress leaders have been rigorously spreading a politically-motivated propaganda to defame TRS in Manthani for the past two months. He said that they were making relentless efforts to defame TRS among public by linking a dispute between two individuals to the party. “The dispute between two neighbours in Manthani is a fight between two families where a person had died. But the Congress leaders are trying to paint it as a Dalit issue which is unacceptable,” he said.

He rubbished the allegations of the Congress leaders over distribution of land to Dalits and stated that the State government had already distributed over 15,000 acres to Dalits. He said the authorities are scouting for suitable land to distribute it to the Dalits and the scheme is a continuous process. He admitted that it was delayed due to unavailability of adequate and suitable land.

Peddapalli ZP chairman Putta Madhu explained that two persons Rajababu and Srinivas were neighours in Manthani where their dispute had allegedly led to the death of one Rangaiah who was a TRS activist. He stated that the incident had neither political motivation nor related to any social issue. He suggested that the Congress leaders to focus on people’s issues rather than magnifying a fight between individuals into a social issue.

