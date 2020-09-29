Congress unsure on use of EVMs in GHMC polls

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Hyderabad: The TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee, responding to the letter by State Election Commissioner (SEC) on whether to conduct GHMC elections using EVMs or paper ballot system, has said that it would take an expert opinion before responding to it. Committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy in statement here on Tuesday said that both options are not risk-free.

“Since the SEC did not provide any note with the pros and cons of both the options, we requested them to do so. However, they did not respond to this. We got in touch with experts who were responsible for managing the H1N1 pandemic in 2008 and are very knowledgeable, to seek their views,” he said.

He said that the committee will meet again on Wednesday along with members of the TPCC Core Committee and senior leaders to decide about the party’s stand after weighing both the options on the basis of expert advice obtained. “We reiterate that safety of voters and also the poll officials during Covid is paramount for the Congress party,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .