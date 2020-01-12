Congress urges Govt to oppose proposal to double Pothireddypadu water intake

By | Published: 3:56 pm

Hyderabad: Former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy demanded that the Telangana state government strongly oppose Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s proposal to double the water intake from Pothireddypadu head regulator which will adversely affect the farmers of South Telangana districts. He wanted the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to tread carefully while holding talks with Jagamohan Reddy.

“When Dr Rajasekhar Reddy proposed to increase the capacity of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator from 11,000 to 40,000 cusecs after he became CM in 2004, Late PJR and I fought with our own Congress government to safeguard the interest of Telangana,” Shashidhar Reddy addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday said.

He said that they objected to YSR’s move as it would adversely affect the availability of assured water for Telangana. In 2005, YSR decided to increase the capacity of Pothireddypadu citing that number of days of flood flows will decrease to 30 days from of 90 days because of Almatti and Narayanpur dams in Karnataka.

Rajasekhar Reddy had initially sanctioned Rs 1250 crore for this but there was no foundation stone laid for it. Work started stealthily and was carried out on a war footing, working day and night, he recalled. Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy said in December 2019 that he would double the capacity of the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator from 40,000 to 80,000 cusecs. “CM KCR or the Telangana government has not reacted to this so far,” he pointed out.

“First of all what is the present status of Pothireddypadu regulator and how much water has been drawn ever since it was completed,” he asked the Chief minister. “Now what does doubling the capacity mean? KCR must not allow this to happen as the availability of assured water for Telangana would be jeopardized,” he said. Chandrashekhar Rao should not mortgage the interests of the people of Telangana. The Chief Minister has to explain his stand to people of Telangana, the congress leader demanded.

