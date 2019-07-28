Congress veteran Jaipal Reddy no more

By | Published: 8:00 am 8:14 am

Hyderabad:Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader S. Jaipal Reddy passed away at around 1.30 a.m. on July 28 in Hyderabad. He was 77.

Jaipal Reddy was suffering from fever and was being treated at Asian Institue of Gastroenterology here.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed his condolences over the demise of Jaipal Reddy. In a statement here, Rao recalled his services and termed him as the best parliamentarian.

Reddy, a former union minister, was a Congress MLA in 70s and later joined Janata Party opposing the imposition of emergency by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He served as a minister in IK Gujral’s cabinet and later joined Congress again in 1999.

He was a four time MLA from Makthal, and was an MP from Lok Sabha in 1984 from Mahbubnagar. He was a Rajya Sabha member from 1990-96. He was elected to Lok sabha from Miryalaguda in 2004 and from Chevalla in 2009.