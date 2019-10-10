Congress violating election code, says TRS

By | Published: 1:18 am

Suryapet: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has complained to Chief Electoral Officer that TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy extended Rs 3 lakh for construction of Mudiraj temple at Revuru of Mella Cheruvu mandal in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency through a company -Rain Cements, in violation of model code of conduct.

In the representation submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer, TRS general secretary M Srinivas Reddy alleged that through Rain Cements, Uttam Kumar Reddy extended a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to ‘Pancha Pandav Dev Society’ for construction of the temple, which was incomplete.

He urged the Chief Electoral Officer to inquire into the matter and take preventive measures to stop money distribution by local corporate firms and factories to the voter to favour candidate from a specific political party. He also urged Election Commission to take action against firms and factories, indulging in such activities.

The TRS also lodged complaints with the CEO that the Congress candidate N Padmavathi Reddy campainged in a temple in Mattapally mandal and that her husband Uttam Kumar Reddy campaigned in a church at Dirsincharla village in Neredcherla mandal. The TRS said both activities were in violation of model code of conduct and sought action.