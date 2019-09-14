Congress wants Oppn status restored in Telangana

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Saturday asked Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to restore its opposition status in the Legislative Assembly and reallot the Opposition block of seats to it. The seats were allocated to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) members.

In a letter to the Speaker, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged the Speaker to take this action “in the best interest of the democracy and parliamentary practices”. Vikramarka said he was writing the letter “with great pain that this August House is not giving its due position to voice of dissent by changing the seats of the CLP leader and its members”.

He said on many occasions, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and ruling TRS party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao “declared that they are friendly parties”. “How is it that a friendly party is treated as an opposition party? I feel personally that allotting Opposition Block where Congress members were sitting, to a friendly MIM is nothing but suppressing opposition party in the House,” he said.

Vikramarka also said Indian National Congress is the only opposition party which is having more number of legislators among opposition parties in the second Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter