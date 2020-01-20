Congress will be wiped out: Jagadish

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said that the Congress will be completely wiped out from the State after the municipal elections during a rally in Suryapet.

Speaking at the conclusion of the rally, the Energy Minister said that the municipalities including Suryapet have witnessed development in the last six years under TRS rule and added that the earlier governments of united Andhra Pradesh did not extend sufficient funds to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana.

He said that the TRS government has succeeded in providing irrigation facilities to more than two lakh acres in the district through SRSP canal. Reminding that people of the town were earlier forced to get drinking water from Musi project, he pointed out that safe drinking water was being supplied to people of the town under Mission Bhagiratha. Stating that Congress leaders and their henchmen created atmosphere of fear in Suryapet town before 2014, he said that the State government has succeeded in restoring peace in the town by acting tough on such forces.

Referring to development works taken up in Suryapet town irrespective of politics, he asked the people to vote for TRS candidates in municipal elections to speed up the development works.

The Minister said that by-election results of Huzurnagar Assembly gave a big shock to the opposition that TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy was yet to recover from it and added that the opposition candidates will lose their deposits in municipal elections.

Last day marks road shows and rallies

Nalgonda: The last day of campaigning for municipal election on Monday was marked by road shows and rallies in 17 municipalities in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Though State level leaders did not participate in the campaign for TRS candidates, local MLAs took up the responsibility and campaigned extensively, participating in rallies and door to door campaign.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy confined his campaign to Huzurnagar, Nereducharla, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda municipalities, in what appeared to be a lack-lustre canvassing by the opposition party in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

