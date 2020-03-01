Congress will next come to power: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

By | Published: 7:10 pm

Nalgonda: Bhongir MP and Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday exuded his confidence that the Congress party would come to power in the State in the next elections.

Participating in swearing-in ceremony of Bolla Venkat Reddy as Chairman of PACS of Kethepally, Venkat Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had, in 2018, promised the people of Nalgonda that he would take responsibility for turning it into a model town and he would adopt the constituency if TRS candidate was voted to victory. “Nalgonda Assembly constituency, however, has not seen any development in the last 12 months,” he alleged.

He said the people of Nakrekal Assembly constituency ensure that the Congress candidate wins in the 2018 elections, but the latter switched his loyalty to the ruling party TRS for his personal interests. He asserted that the Komatireddy brothers would fight for people’s issues and that they would never use politics for their personal interests.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .