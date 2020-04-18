Congress writes to CM KCR on farmers issues

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: Demanding speedy procurement paddy agricultural produce from farmers, Congress leaders in a open letter to the Chief Minister of Telangana here on Saturday alleged that the number of procurement centres are far less than what was promised. TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC Covid Task force committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy and All India Kisan Congress Vice Chairman M Kodanda Reddy pointed out that only 2,400 procurement centres have been opened so far while the government in its earliest announcement has assured 6,900 of them. They also pointed out that 91 percent of the harvest of paddy is taking place manually where there is a need of faster mechanical harvesting.

The Congress leaders also alleged there was acute shortage of Gunny bags and the government lacks a clear action plan to deal with farm activity during lockdown. They further demanded the government to lift tab on the quantity of corn to be procurement from each farmers. The Congress also demanded transport of sweet lime to Delhi market to save the farmers from major disaster due to slump of prices.

Urging the government to give maximum works for those who are registered under MGNREGS, said that the government must also release the old arrears due to the labour. Demanding compensation to farmers whose standing crops and orchards were damaged due to untimely rains and hail storms, the Congress said that crops in 41,000 acres have been damaged.

However they reiterated Congress party’s cooperation to the State government in its endeavors to fight the Coronavirus.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .