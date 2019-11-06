Congressmen burn Telangana govt’s effigy in Hanamkonda

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Warangal Urban: Alleging that the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was adopting anti-people policies, Congress party workers in Hanamkonda staged a dharna and burnt the effigy of the State government at DCC office here on Wednesday.

The District Congress Committee (DCC) president N Rajender Reddy, city Congress committee president K Srinivas and others led the protest and gave a call to the people to take part in the ‘Chalo Collectorate’ on November 8 and make it a grand success.

Speaking to the media, Rajender Reddy alleged that the State government had failed to handle the ongoing RTC strike and also failed to tackle several problems in the State. Party leaders Bathini Srinivas, Namindla Srinivas, Takkallapalli Rammohan Rao and others were present.

