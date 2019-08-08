‘Connect centre’ for wellbeing of senior citizens

By | Published: 1:06 am

Hyderabad: The percentage of the population who crossed 60 years is on rise because of longevity of life and improvement in health standards, Principal Secretary (Department of Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens) M Jagadeeshwar said on Thursday.

Participating as chief guest at a programme organised to announce the establishment of the first-of-its-kind connect centre for senior citizens here, Jagadeeshwar said based on the 2011 database, there were 32 lakh senior citizens out of 3.5 crore population in the State.

Senior citizens constitute 9.2 per cent of the population and the number might go up by 2021. The number might reach 12.5 per cent also, he said.

“We are happy that senior citizens are able to live longer but at the same time there are other issues related to old age. A man willing to die is not able to die,” he said. He underscored the need for creating a system in the society to recognise the role of senior citizens and ensure that they lead a happy and emotionally connected life.

Listing out the steps taken for the welfare of elderly persons in the State, Jagadeeshwar said the government was giving old age pensions to 13 lakh people who are 65 and above. The government was spending Rs 2,600 crore for giving old age pension of Rs 2,016 a month to every senior citizen.

Those who were getting old pension constitute only three per cent of the total senior citizens. The rest of them might not require financial support but the society must connect, recognise and motivate them in a constructive manner, he said.

Tata Trusts through Vijayavahini Charitable Foundation in partnership with the Department of Senior Citizens established the connect centre, an elder spring response system to guide, assist and counsell senior citizens.

Jagadeeshwar said the response system was presently covering senior citizens residing under the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The same facility would be extended to other parts of the State.

Operational since April 2019, the connect centre is accessible through a toll-free number, 14567.

Daycare centres in parks for elderlies soon

Principal Secretary (Department of Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens) M Jagadeeshwar on Thursday said a request was made to the GHMC to earmark open space in parks for daycare centres for senior citizens.

“We have already written a letter to GHMC officials in this regard,” he said. The department has planned to provide more amenities like indoor games, physiotherapy etc. in the proposed daycare centres. The assistance of NGOs would be taken for setting up these centres in parks.

Instructions have been issued to managements of old age homes to furnish details about amenities being provided to senior citizens, he said, adding that there were 120 NGOs that were operating in the GHMC limits.

The Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) in districts would be acting as adjudicating authority to sort out the disputes related to senior citizens, he said.

The district-level committees, constituted for the welfare of old age persons, would conduct meeting every three months under the chairmanship of the district Collector.

