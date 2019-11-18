Connect with DEET for right job

By | Published: 12:42 am 1:48 pm

Looking for a job? Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana could help you. Here are some top job postings on DEET, which can also be checked out on www.tsdeet.com or by downloading the DEET application from Play Store (http://bit.ly/TSDEET).

Post 1:

Company: AGC Networks

Position: Product Coordinator

Location: Delhi

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 2:

Company: Soyaga Infra Ventures Pvt Ltd

Position: Machine Operator (Brick Plant)

Location: Tellapur, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 10yrs

Vacancies: 4

Post 3:

Company: Whiteapron E-edu commerce Pvt Ltd

Position: PHP Developer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 3

Post 4:

Company: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited

Position: Sales Manager

Location: Karimnagar, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 20

Post 5:

Company: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited

Position: Health Insurance Advisors

Location: Karimnagar, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 25

Post 6:

Company: Urban Dart

Position: Market Research Executive

Location: Banglore, Karnataka

Degree: 10th, Diploma, Intermediate, M.Arch

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 50

Post 7:

Company: Viovax Staffing Solutions

Position: Testing Engineer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 100

Post 8:

Company: Innovsource Private Limited

Position: Field Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 100

Post 9:

Company: Axis Services

Position: Customer Service Executive

Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 50

Post 10:

Company: Axis Services

Position: Medical Coders

Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Degree: B Pharm / D Pharm, Degree, M Pharm, M Sc

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 50

Post 11:

Company: Selectsys India Pvt. Ltd

Position: Tele-Sales Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 50

Post 12:

Company: Heritage Foods pvt Ltd

Position: Cashier

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 50

Post 13:

Company: Unlimited Shopping Mall

Position: Head Cashier

Location: Attapur, Hyderabad

Degree: Intermediate, Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 1

Post 14:

Company: Arvind Fashion Limited

Position: Customer Service Associate

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 4

Post 15:

Company: Elico Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd

Position: Medical Coders, Medical Scribers

Location: Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad,

Degree: B Pharm / D Pharm, M Pharm, M Sc

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 10yrs

Vacancies: 15

Post 16:

Company: Parianshi Infotech Pvt Ltd

Position: Voice Process Executive

Location: Banjara Hills

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 20

Post 17:

Company: Big Pockket (Imperial Business Solutions Pvt Ltd)

Position: Sales Manager

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 6

The College Connect Programme:

DEET teams reach out to colleges and organize awareness programmes in colleges to explain the advantages of DEET to the students. The programmes have so far been held in colleges like the CMR College of Engineering & Technology, Kandlakoya, where 1,500 students participated. Here are the other colleges where the College Connect Programme was held:

1. TKR College of Engineering & Technology, Meerpet, Hyderabad, Telangana: No.of Students: 1600

2. Government Degree College, Golconda, Hyderabad: No of Students : 550

3. Government Degree College, Maripeda, Telangana: No of Students: 450

