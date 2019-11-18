Connect with DEET for right job

Looking for a job? Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana could help you. Here are some top job postings on DEET, which can also be checked out on www.tsdeet.com or by downloading the DEET application from Play Store (http://bit.ly/TSDEET).
Post 1:
Company: AGC Networks
Position: Product Coordinator
Location: Delhi
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 2:
Company: Soyaga Infra Ventures Pvt Ltd
Position: Machine Operator (Brick Plant)
Location: Tellapur, Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 10yrs
Vacancies: 4
Post 3:
Company: Whiteapron E-edu commerce Pvt Ltd
Position: PHP Developer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 3
Post 4:
Company: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited
Position: Sales Manager
Location: Karimnagar, Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 20
Post 5:
Company: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited
Position: Health Insurance Advisors
Location: Karimnagar, Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 25
Post 6:
Company: Urban Dart
Position: Market Research Executive
Location: Banglore, Karnataka
Degree: 10th, Diploma, Intermediate, M.Arch
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 50
Post 7:
Company: Viovax Staffing Solutions
Position: Testing Engineer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 100
Post 8:
Company: Innovsource Private Limited
Position: Field Executives
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 100
Post 9:
Company: Axis Services
Position: Customer Service Executive
Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 50
Post 10:
Company: Axis Services
Position: Medical Coders
Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad
Degree: B Pharm / D Pharm, Degree, M Pharm, M Sc
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 50
Post 11:
Company: Selectsys India Pvt. Ltd
Position: Tele-Sales Executives
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 50
Post 12:
Company: Heritage Foods pvt Ltd
Position: Cashier
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 50
Post 13:
Company: Unlimited Shopping Mall
Position: Head Cashier
Location: Attapur, Hyderabad
Degree: Intermediate, Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 1
Post 14:
Company: Arvind Fashion Limited
Position: Customer Service Associate
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 4
Post 15:
Company: Elico Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd
Position: Medical Coders, Medical Scribers
Location: Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad,
Degree: B Pharm / D Pharm, M Pharm, M Sc
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 10yrs
Vacancies: 15
Post 16:
Company: Parianshi Infotech Pvt Ltd
Position: Voice Process Executive
Location: Banjara Hills
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 20
Post 17:
Company: Big Pockket (Imperial Business Solutions Pvt Ltd)
Position: Sales Manager
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 6
The College Connect Programme:
DEET teams reach out to colleges and organize awareness programmes in colleges to explain the advantages of DEET to the students. The programmes have so far been held in colleges like the CMR College of Engineering & Technology, Kandlakoya, where 1,500 students participated. Here are the other colleges where the College Connect Programme was held:
1. TKR College of Engineering & Technology, Meerpet, Hyderabad, Telangana: No.of Students: 1600
2. Government Degree College, Golconda, Hyderabad: No of Students : 550
3. Government Degree College, Maripeda, Telangana: No of Students: 450
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .