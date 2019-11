By | Published: 12:52 am 3:36 pm

Post 1:

Company: Unlimited Shopping Malls

Position: Head Cashier

Location: Across Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 6

Post 2:

Company: Gowtham Model School

Position: Middle School Teacher

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: B.Sc,B.Com,M Sc,Post Graduate

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 10yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 3:

Company: Raphe Mphibr Pvt Ltd

Position: ITI Electrician

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: ITI, Diploma

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 4:

Company: Safetracehub Technologies Pvt Ltd

Position: Consultant – Retail

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: M.Com, MBA, B.Com

Experience: Min. 4yrs – Max. 7yrs

Vacancies: 3

Post 5:

Company: Advaitha Rachana Foods Pvt Ltd

Position: Food Stall Pilot

Location: Across Hyderabad

Degree: 10th, Intermediate

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 75

Post 6:

Company: G4S Security Solutions Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guard

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: 10th, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma

Experience: Min. 0 yrs – Max. 20 yrs

Vacancies: 1000

Post 7:

Company: Daymon Worldwide Inc

Position: Amazon Pay Merchant Onboarding Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 200

Post 8:

Company: Job Bucket Consultants

Position: Customer Service Associates

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 200

Post 9:

Company: Simple Solutions HRD Services

Position: Customer Service Associates

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 300

Post 10:

Company: Simple Solutions HRD Services

Position: Client Relationship Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 300

Post 11:

Company: Innovsource Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Associate

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 100

Post 12:

Company: Innovsource Pvt Ltd

Position: Delivery Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 400

Post 13:

Company: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited

Position: Sales Manager

Location: Karimnagar, Hyderabad

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 20

Post 14:

Company: Urban Dart

Position: Market Research Executive

Location: Banglore, Karnataka

Degree: 10th, Diploma, Intermediate, M.Arch

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 50

Post 15:

Company: Selectsys India Pvt. Ltd

Position: Tele-Sales Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 50

Post 16:

Company: Heritage Foods pvt Ltd

Position: Cashier

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 50

Post 17:

Company: Innovsource Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Promoters

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 50

Post 18:

Company: ManpowerGroup Services India Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Toll Collectors

Location: Bhuvanagiri, Telangana

Degree: Diploma, Intermediate, ITI, Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 19:

Company: Elico Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd

Position: IP DRG Coders

Location: Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad,

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 11

Post 20:

Company: Insi Cloud

Position: Client Relationship Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 21:

Company: Cotiviti Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Analyst

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Post Graduate

Experience: Min. 4yrs – Max. 8yrs

Vacancies: 2

Post 22:

Company: Abhinandan Motors

Position: Sales & Marketing Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 10yrs

Vacancies: 20

Post 23:

Company: Triumphant institute of Management Education (T.I.M.E)

Position: Marketing Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 90

Post 24:

Company: ManpowerGroup Services India Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Store Promoters

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: Intermediate, Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 70

Post 25:

Company: Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited

Position: Customer Service Associate

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 14

College Connect Program:

The DEET team reaches out to colleges and organizes awareness programmes in colleges to explain the advantages of DEET to the students. The programmes were recently held in

1. Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology

No of Students Participated in DEET Campaign: 2500

2. Medak College of Engineering

No of Students Participated in DEET Campaign: 1400

3. Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University

No of Students Participated in DEET Campaign: 400

4. Gyaan Degree College

No of Students Participated in DEET Campaign: 550

6. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University

No of Students Participated in DEET Campaign: 750

7. Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet

No of Students Participated in DEET Campaign: 750

8. Government Degree College, Falaknuma

No of Students Participated in DEET Campaign: 800

9. Government Degree College, Golconda

No of Students Participated in DEET Campaign: 450

10. Government Degree College, Khairtabad

No of Students Participated in DEET Campaign: 600

