Connect with experts via SpeakIn

Hyderabad: In order to provide businesses and enterprises access to good quality thought leaders and speakers so as to skill, reskill and upskill their employees, ISB Hyderabad alumni Deepshikha Kumar founded SpeakIn in 2018.

The platform provides firms access to audio-visual content created by 17,177-plus thought leaders across genres like sales, management, personal development, health and communication. It provides businesses a platform to train and/or motivate their employees through various courses, webinars, master classes, live virtual sessions and even in-person speaker sessions.

“We have about 500 different genres covered in our platform and offer content in not just English but in five other languages including Hindi and Telugu among others. Other than India we are present in 12 countries in Asia and our aim is to become Asia’s largest AI-enabled platform for experts. Other than enterprises we are also working with many government organisations and departments to provide content of various kinds for their employees,” said the founder and managing partner of the Delhi-based company.

The company, that started off as a physical forum to connect corporates and individuals with industry experts and thought leaders, has pivoted to become a full-fledged digital platform in the post Covid world. This transformation from physical to digital along with their expert network, maximised their overall growth by increasing customer acquisition through delivering online learning and learning interfaces for businesses.

“We have clients from 18 different industrial sectors like automobile, pharmaceutical, insurance and banking among others. We plan to expand our offering in 18 different Indian languages in the next six months. In terms of user base, we currently have seven lakh users pan-India and are targeting to reach the one million mark by the end of this financial year,” she said.

In terms of traction, the company is seeing demand skilling and reskilling content in sales along with motivation and digital sensibility content also growing. Many corporations, according to Kumar, are also focusing on health and mental wellness during Covid times.

