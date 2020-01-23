Connection between cough and reflux disease

By | Dr Venugopal Gouri | Published: 6:39 pm

Winter is about to end, but the cough that has started in the festive months of December-January never seems to cease. It is now time to revisit the usual causes of cough like and gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

The contents of the stomach are retained in the bag of digestion as the process is going and are not allowed to be regurgitated back into the oesophagus and mouth. This is done with the circular band of muscles at the junction of the oesophagus and the stomach which tightens and does the job.

But when these bands of fibres do not work to the extent that is required, the condition of GERD develops. The stomach is protected by an alkali that does not allow it to get injured against the acidic juices. This can cause a burning feeling. There could be a sour or bitter taste in the mouth, and pain in the throat or, sometimes, even difficulty in swallowing. In such cases, one may feel the need to clear the throat.

GERD is common in infants and children; it can be recognised when they seem to spit up and vomit food frequently. They may refuse to eat, have trouble swallowing, and may gag and choke when insisted to eat. Obese people, and pregnant women are more likely to have GERD as they have increased intra-abdominal pressure which can cause reflux.

There is an increased production of acid in people who tend to smoke, eat large meals, or have the habit of lying down immediately after having a meal, etc. So, quit smoking, lose weight, eat small amounts of food at regular intervals, avoid lying down after eating as the acidic production and reflux tend to come down drastically.

Homoeopathic medicine has good remedies to see that the cause of GERD is curtailed by balancing the amount of digestive juice produced so that regurgitation can come down. Nux vomica, Lycopodium, China, Mag carb help in such a scenario. There are remedies like Plumbum met, Alumina which help in giving more strength to the muscular fibres that curtail reflux. Hepar sulph, Spongia, Kali bich relieve the cough.

