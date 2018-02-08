Connoisseurs enjoy Bordeaux wines at Falaknuma Palace

By | Published: 11:12 pm 8:05 pm

On a breezy night, Taj Falaknuma was the perfect place to discover the best Bordeaux wines. Wine enthusiasts turned out in large numbers to taste the five best wines from ‘The Bordeaux Wine Official Classification of 1855’.

After giving a brief introduction on the Bordeaux wines, the French Ambassdor Alexandre Ziegler quickly moved over to the tasting session. He said one has to ‘first see it, then swirl it, smell it, and sip it’. “This is how one can get the perfect flavour of wines,” he added.

The table was set with four red wines namely Château Desmirail, Château Lascombes, Château Langoa-Barton and Château Batailley. The first one to be introduced was Château Desmirail Margaux (2010), which was classified as one of the 14 Troisièmes Crus (Third Growths) in the historic Bordeaux Wine Official Classification of 1855. It is a perfect example of a classic Margaux with some real finesse and silky smooth tannins. This wine is best served cold and it has some strong flavours.

The second in the order was Chateau Lascombes Margaux (2009) classified as one of the 15 Seconds Crus (Second Growths). It has a subtle spice that hits your tongue when you take a sip. It has a beautiful blend of acacia flowers, licorice, graphite and some subtle charcoal and background oak. The older the wine, the better it tastes.

Then came the third one, Chateau Langua Barton St Julien (2012), which is one of the 14 Troisièmes Crus (Third Growths) in the classification. It has 57% Cabernet Sauvignon, 34% Merlot and 9% Cabernet Franc and can be paired with all classic meat dishes. Last on the list of red wines is Chateau Batailley Pauillac (2011) and is one of the 18 Cinquièmes Crus (Fifth Growths). It has a lingering finish and concentrated flavours in balance with acidity, alcohol and tannic structure.

The last two to be served are white wines that leave a sweet flavour on your tongue. The first one was Chateau Nairac Barsac (2013) — a sweet white wine ranked as Second Cru Classé (French, Second Growth) which always tastes fresh. The Chateau Rieussec Sauternes (2007) is ranked as Premier Cru Classé (French, First Growth). This wine is bright and golden in colour and has delicious flavours of figs and apricots. And it feels pleasant on your tongue.