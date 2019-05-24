Consider these before acquiring a dwelling

By | Published: 12:20 am 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: For many, it’s an aspiration of a lifetime. Having a dwelling that’s one’s own is what many dream and work hard to piece together every penny to realise the dream.

Many a family ends up spending the savings of a lifetime on a home or a residential flat and many others borrow from financial institutions and raise debts to give a shape to it. A lot of time, energy and money go into being able to live under a roof that is owned.

However, property acquisition has to be preceded by much care which involves lots of checks and balances. If identifying a property itself takes time, ensuring that it is right in all aspects i.e., legally, locationally, socially and also sure to register long term growth in terms of value is also equally important. So how does one select a right property?

Having made up mind to buy a property, one should sit back with family and confabulate on which part of the city and which location it has to be. Since a huge investment is to be made, this happens to be a key and pertinent factor in seeking property.

The basic question on location ideally will be should it be closer to your work place, nearer to children’s school or in the vicinities of where you have family or relatives. Other issues also come into play – how close are the health and medical facilities, vegetable markets, grocery stores, access to public transport and other amenities.

If it’s only as an investment and with an intention to be earn good returns in a shorter term, then it’s a different equation all together. You just choose a location that is hot on the real estate radar and make the purchase and wait for good returns.

But if the intention is to live there, raise a family or retire there, then the considerations are completely of different nature. If there are elders are home, then you would look for healthcare facilities and hospitals to be closer by, and children mean considering good educational institutions to be in the vicinities. How far the place is from your office and how much time do you end up spending each day on commute is also a pertinent issue.

As the crow flies, the distance between office and the colony where you intend to pick a property might not appear much but do consider the traffic and road conditions. Given the spurt in number of vehicles in the city, the geographical distances have ceased to matter while calculating travel time for a few kilometers could stretch into long minutes on the road.

All these considered and the flat/plot finalised? Now it’s time to check legal aspects involved. To wind your way through the maze of legalities involved in property buying, it’s always advisable to seek the assistance of an expert. Do hire a lawyer for a host of documents need to be checked and rechecked with the documents. Sale deeds/title deeds to registration documents, layout approvals, building plan sanctions by municipal authorities, no objection certificates and several others are the boxes to be ticked.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.