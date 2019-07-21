Consigliori, Hope Is Eternal catches the eye

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:10 am 5:52 pm

Hyderabad: Consigliori, Hope Is Eternal and Amazing Script impressed when the following horses were exercsed at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday morning.

SAND

800m:

Royal Style (Trainer) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Best In Show (Ashhad Asbar) & Marry Dane (Deepshanker) 1-3, 600/47, pair handy and level.

1000m:

Consigliori (App) 1-12, 800/54, 600/41, a fine display. Hope Is Eternal (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, a good display. Ashwa Bahula (Uday Kiran) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, worked well. City Of Sails (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Amazing Script (App) 1-13, 800/56, 600/43, impressed. Aristocrats Charm (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, pleased. Dandy Man (SG Prasad) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, good.

Sarvatra (Koushik) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well. Silver Dollar (BR Kumar) & Honest Hunter (RB) 1-17.5, 800/1-0, 600/44, former moved well. Dimension (Rohit Kumar) & Blazing Jupiter (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well. Crimson Fire (Rohit Kumar) & Dillion (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved well. Snow Castle (RB) & Angel Tesoro (RB) 1-18, 800/59, 600/44, pair well in hand. Desert Moon (Rohit Kumar) & City Of Blossom (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair looks fit and well. Golden Faraska (App) & remendous Desire (N Rawal) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair handy and level. Ta Ta (RB) & Your Grace (RB) 1-16, 800/59, 600/43, pair finished level. Shivalik Sand (Deepak Singh) & Dance All Knight (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair looks well.

1200m:

Zamora (Ashhad Asbar) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/1-1, 600/45, handy.

Long Range (Rafique Sk) 1-34, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended.

Mozambique (Gopal Singh) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Ashwa Arjun (App) & Sterling King (SG Prasad) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well.

1400m:

Cape Kidnappers (P Sai Kumar) & Kingswood (Rafique Sk) 1-46, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a notable pair.

