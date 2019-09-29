Consigliori pleases in morning trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:02 am 6:46 pm

Hyderabad: Consigliori impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Racecourse on Saturday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Bayrd (Rafique Sk) 47.5, moved easy. Ashwa Yashobali (RB) 47, handy. Mr Shanghai (RB) 46, handy.

800m:

Lightning Bolt (A Joshi) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Royal Dynamite (RB) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Royal Avenger (Kunal) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Versallies (Kiran Naidu) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Merry Dane (RB) 1-2, 600/45, handy. Valee Tiger (G Naresh) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Born Greek (Trainer) 58, 600/44, unextended. Mahira (RB) 59, 600/44, maintains form. Scooby Dooby Doo (RB) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Rose Eternal (RB) 1-3, 600/47, well in hand. Shandaar (RB) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Bar Et Law (RB) 59, 600/45, moved well. Handsome Duo (P Ajeeth K) 1-1, 600/45, well in hand. Durango (Jagdale) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Dazzling King (App) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Hopscotch (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Agni (Kiran Naidu) 58, 600/44, handy. Shiloh (AA Vikrant) 58, 600/44, not extended. N R I Striker (RB) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Victoria (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Tokyo Jam (RB) 1-0, 600/45, not extended. Royal Green (App) 57, 600/43, note. Vallee Ikon (BR Kumar) & Angel Tesoro (RB) 58, 600/44, former to note. Hashtag (RB) & Vega Cassandra (Khurshad Alam) 1-2, 600/46, former finished 3L in front.

1000M:

All Star General (Deepak Singh) & Honourable Guest (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, pair finished level. Sporting Smile (Bopanna) & Ice Warrior (Nakhat Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, pair worked well. Original Temptress (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Royal Dancer (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/43, good. Siyabonga (Gopal Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. British Empress (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, looks well. Miss Lily (Jagdale) 1-18.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/46.5, moved easy. Strategist (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, eased up note. Safra (N Rawal) 1-17, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Egyptian Prince (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, fit and well. Call Of The Blue (App) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, not extended. Rhine (Aneel) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Gusty Look (Koushik) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46, handy. Durango (Jagdale) 1-14, 800/59, 600/43, worked well. Aristocrats Charm (Jagdale) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well.

1200m:

City Of Blossom (Kuldeep Singh) & Dimension (Khurshad Alam) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, former finished 2L in front. Her Legacy (N Rawal) & Country’s Gift (RB) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former worked well. Ace Ace Ace (RB) 1-33, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved easy. Elysian (Ritesh) 1-34, 1200/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/43, not extended.

Monsoon Outer Race Grass

1000m:

Classic Remark (G Naresh) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42, handy. Joy Of Living (App) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41, moved well. My Journey (Gopal Singh) & Exclusive Blue (Ashhad Asbar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38, a fit pair. Yogya (App) & Katya (P Ajeeth K) 1-11, 800/54, 600/41, former finished 2L in front. My Dream (G Naresh) & Negress Princess (App) 1-11, 800/54, 600/41, pair finished level. That’s My Class (Harinder Singh) & Buzz Light Year (AA Vikrant) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39, pair handy.

1200m:

Ashwa Bahula (App) 1-26, 1000/1-10, 800/54, 600/40, not extended. Raajneeti (Trainer) 1-29, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/44, handy. Pontius Pilate (P Ajeeth K) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/49, 600/37, pleased. Moka (RB) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42, unextended. Rare (Harinder Singh) & Agilis (AA Vikrant) 1-28, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41, pair finished level. His Excellency (P Ajeeth K) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41, fit and well. Asteria (Kunal) & Diesis Dream (RB) 1-23, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39, pair moved well. Meka’s (RB) & Blazer (RB) 1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38, pair worked well. Explosive (Trainer) & Artistryy (BR Kumar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39, pair fit and well.

1400m:

Super Act (Harinder Singh) & Golden Hope (AA Vikrant) 1-39, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/52, 600/39, pair finished level. Starboy (P Ajeeth K) & Magnetosphere (G Naresh) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/38, former impressed. Arc Of History (Aneel) 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39, pleased. Sweet Pistol (Khurshad Alam) & Indian Dreams (Deepak Singh) 1-39, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41, former finished 3L in front. Isabella (Gopal Singh) & Marinetti (App) 1-33, 1200/1-17, 1000/1-3, 800/51, 600/37, pair shaped well. Dandy Man (G Naresh) & Prospero (P Ajeeth K) 1-35, 1200/1-17, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/38, a fit pair.

1600m:

Nazariya (RB) 1-50. 1400/1-37, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42, not extended.

1800m: Tetra Rama (Gopal Singh) & The Great Gatsby (Ashhad Asbar) 2-0, 1600/1-46, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41, a fit pair. Consigliori (Aneel) & Yours Forever (P Ajeeth K) 2-1, 1600/1-45, 1400/1-46, 1200/1-17, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/38, former retains form.

