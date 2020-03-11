Conspiracy against poor students, says Congress leader

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir accused the State government of hatching a conspiracy to deprive higher education to Dalit, tribal, BC and minority community students.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Shabbir Ali alleged that the government had intentionally reduced the Budget for schemes that helped the poor from SC, ST, BC and minorities in pursuing higher education. Quoting official figures from the State Budget 2020-21 presented in the Assembly on March 8, he pointed out that the allocations under certain heads of SC, ST, BC and minorities welfare were deliberately reduced to target the poor students.

Under SC Welfare, Shabbir Ali said, allocations were slashed by Rs. 490.91 crore. Similarly, under Tribal Welfare, only Rs 384.80 crore was allocated in 2020-21, he said. Under BC Welfare, allocations were reduced by Rs 360.13 crore for various schemes including scholarships to non-professional courses.

The Congress leader pointed out that an amount of Rs 318.95 crore was reduced for five education-related schemes under Minorities Welfare. As against Rs 803.82 crore allocated in 2019-20, only Rs 484.87 crore was earmarked in 2020-21. He demanded that the TRS government take corrective measures by revising the budget figures to restore the highest allocations made in the previous years.

