Conspiracy behind Nadvi’s remarks?

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: A senior member of AIMPLB on Sunday said several members of the Board suspect a larger conspiracy by powerful elements behind the controversy surrounding Maulana Syed Salman Husaini Nadvi.

Speaking to Telangana Today, AIMPLB member Maulana Mahfooz-Ur-Rahman Farooqui said there is something fishy about the entire issue. “Maulana Salman Nadvi is a senior scholar and long-time member of the Board. He is a signatory to all the documents of the Board, prepared over decades of deliberations, which unambiguously assert that there could not be any solution to the Babri Masjid issue except the construction of a mosque at the same site. How, then, could he have such a major change of heart within a few days? I personally believe he made his new and unexpected statement at the behest of some powerful lobby with vested political interests. While this is not the official opinion of the Board, several Board members do feel the same way,” he said.

Nadvi gave media interviews, saying in the Babri Masjid case, he was open to a solution where a university could be built on the disputed site and a mosque could be built at a considerable distance. As Board members objected to this statement of his, Nadvi left for Lucknow and did not attend the sessions on Days 2 and 3 of the 26th plenary.