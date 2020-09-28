Conspiracy theorists at it again: Call Covid-19 “planned”

By | Published: 7:28 pm 8:11 pm

There is absolutely no end to conspiracy theories. Be it the Bermuda triangle or the Illuminati, or for that matter, animated shows like Simpsons, which many think has predicted major events such as the election of Donald Trump as the President of the United States of America.

To some these conspiracy theories are extremely interesting while some get extremely disturbed knowing them. Though most people thrash them as useless, they do create a certain interest among a large number of people.

A video of one such conspiracy theory is doing the rounds on the internet of late. A video, likely made by an American man, shows how the currency bills printed from 1996-1999, in sequence predicted the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. What is more interesting is that the man who made the video also shows how $ 20 bills depict a man “wearing a mask” in the year 2020, hinting at the Covid-19 pandemic.

