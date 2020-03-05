Constable caught in brothel house raid in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Hyderabad: A policeman attached to the Langar Houz police station was caught by the Banjara Hills police at a brothel in Krishna Nagar, Yousufguda on Wednesday night. The policeman, Raghu, was caught along with two other persons when a police team led by Banjara Hills sub-inspector K Rami Reddy raided a house.

“One of the sub-organisers, Swamy, brought three women from Mumbai with the help of main organiser Raju, who is absconding, and were engaging in flesh trade,” said the police, adding that Swamy was collecting between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 per customer.

The women were sent to a rescue home while Swamy and customers Raghu, Ravi Kumar and Alishan were arrested and produced before court. The Banjara Hills police are sending a report to higher ups informing them about the arrest of the constable in the case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .