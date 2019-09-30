Constable found dead in hotel in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: An Armed Reserve police constable allegedly committed suicide by consuming an unknown poisonous substance in a hotel in Medipally here late on Monday evening. The reason for the suicide is yet to be known.

Police sources said Srinivasulu, 45, a resident of Balaji Hills was on leave and was found dead in SVM Grand by the hotel staff.

The Medipally police are investigating. No suicide note was found and the reason is yet to be known.

