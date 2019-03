By | Published: 11:08 am

Karimnagar: A police constable, Thirupati was killed on the spot in a road accident near Kurikyal of Gangadhara mandal.

The incident occurred when his bike was hit by a lorry on a bridge near Kurikyal village. Thirupati died on the spot as his body was cut into two pieces. His bike caught on fire after accident.

Thirpati, who is working with Gangadhara police station, was on his way to attend duties in police station.