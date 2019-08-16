Constable nabbed red-handed while accepting bribe in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 1:09 am

Mahabubnagar: A police constable working in Mahabubnagar One Town police station was caught red-handed while accepting bribe from a registered sand transporter on Friday.

According to ACB DSP S Krishna Goud, Palle Tirupathi, a police constable had been harassing one Mudavath Ramesh, resident of Venkatapur village of Mahabubnagar mandal for over a year whenever the former used his tractor to transport sand as per the registered sand transportation rules in nearby villages. Last month, Reddy stopped Ramesh’s tractor once again and despite he showing all valid documents for transporting sand, the constable threatened to implicate him in false cases and seize his tractor if he failed to pay Rs 17,000.

Vexed with the constable’s harassment, Ramesh approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau, where the officers laid a trap to nab Reddy red-handed. At around 5 pm on Friday, Ramesh went to the police station and paid Rs 17,000 to Tirupathi Reddy, when the ACB sleuths raided the office and recovered the bribe amount from Reddy’s trousers. His hands also tested positive in the chemical test.

The accused was to be produced before the special judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .