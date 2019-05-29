Constable suspended for demanding beer in Mancherial

By | Published: 11:19 pm

MANCHERIAL: A police constable who was discharging duties with Blue Colts wing belonging to Mancherial police station was suspended for allegedly ruining image of the department. An order to this effect was issued by Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Sathyanarayana on Wednesday.

The constable in question is Sridhar, a member of Blue Colts team.

Sridhar drew flak for harassing a youngster by grabbing his mobile phone when the latter was caught playing with his device at a public place recently. He reportedly sought two bottles of beer from him for returning the phone.

The youngster recorded phone conservation of the constable and shared it on social media platforms. The clip went viral on WhatsApp and Facebook, drawing attention of top police officials.