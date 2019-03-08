Constables challenge seniority training

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy, on Friday directed the government not to take any effective steps with regard to the scheduled training of head constables and sub-inspectors in the State. The bench directed for further hearing a bunch of writ pleas filed by over 100 constables recruited during 2000-2001. The government shortlisted about 865 candidates from Warangal and Hyderabad for a three-week training of Armed Reserve Head Constables.

Challenging the exclusion of those who were initially recruited in the Special Police Force but later absorbed into the Armed Reserve Force, the petitioners contended that the government had no rationale to exclude them and deprive them of service seniority of 10-15 years. The writ pleas contended that though they were transferred to the Armed Reserve Force prior to January 2006, they were being deprived of their settled seniority ranging from 5 to 15 years. They further contended that the provisional seniority list was made in 2018 and the same was finalised in September 2018 without considering objections of the various petitions. The petitioners complained that the seniority list violated the Presidential Order. The bench posted the matter for Tuesday.