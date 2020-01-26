Constitution found respect only under Modi’s governance: Laxman

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Hyderabad: BJP State president Dr K Laxman said on Sunday that the Constitution found true respect only in the past six years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He alleged that Congress government’s in the past failed to accord the respect that Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, deserved.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the party headquarters on the occasion of Republic Day here, he said: “Article 370 which was like a blot on Indian democracy was abrogated by the Modi-led government making Kashmir an integral part of the country. This made every Indian proud.” Similarly, the Congress misused article 356 to uproot non-Congress governments in the country, but the BJP government upheld federal spirit by maintaining cordial relations with State governments, he said.

“Ours is a secular democracy, but certain forces are trying to malign the Narendra Modi government by attacking the very basis of our Constitution. All those opposing granting of citizenship to religious minorities from other countries are, in my view, communal,” he said.

“Congress organised violent protests all over the country in the name of CAA, and now it is the turn of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he alleged, and condemned the Chief Minister’s statement that the Centre was not releasing funds that were due to the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter