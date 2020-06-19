Construct animal sheds under MGNREGS: Talasani

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: To benefit the the dairy farmers, shepherds and fishermen, the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries departments will now take up different works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav directed the officials to prepare district-wise action plan before June end.

In a video conference with the officials from all the districts here on Friday, the Minister said with an objective of strengthening the rural economy, the departments of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries were implementing various development and welfare programmes. As per Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions, the Minister wanted the authorities to work in coordination to make optimum use of MGNREGS funds.

Srinivas Yadav suggested the officials to construct sheds, drinking water vessels, bio-fencing, and other such works for cattle, sheep and other animals in coordination with the Panchayat Raj department. He wanted them to examine the animal hostel and sheds constructed in Siddipet to replicate the model in other districts. He also instructed the officials to take all precautions to prevent spreading of seasonal diseases and conduct vaccination for the cattle with the help of Gopal Mitras. He asked them to take up cattle fodder cultivation in vacant lands available with the departments concerned.

The officials were directed to examine the feasibility of construction of fish ponds and fish drying platforms under MGNREGS. The Minister instructed the officials to identify lands for construction of meat markets, fish markets or integrated markets in different districts as well as prepare necessary proposals to take up the works immediately.

