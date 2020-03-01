Construct public toilets: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Warangal Rural: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Sunday said the State government had sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the development of Narsampet town, and instructed the officials and people to keep the town clean by maintaining good sanitation.

He also directed the officials to construct four or five public toilets for the benefit of the people visiting the town and said officials should work in tandem with the public representatives in developing the town.

The Minister was participating in the Pattana Pragathi programme along with local MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy and district Collector M Haritha in Narsampet.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao are committed to turn the State into “Bangaru Telangana”. But we need the support of the people in this endeavour. The government has made several changes in the Municipal Act for the benefit of the people.” He also asked the people not to turn the open plots into dumping yards.

Pointing out that stray pigs on the streets had become a menace, he said they should be kept away from the town. “We will see that the pig-rearers are provided with alternative employment,” he assured. The Minister also promised to give pattas to those who constructed houses in government lands.

Stressing on the need to increase the greenery, Dayakar Rao called upon the people to plant more saplings and grow them carefully.

MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy said that the Pattana Pragahthi will be a continuous process. “We are taking steps to make Narsampet a model town,” he said and underscored the need for good sanitary conditions. District Collector M Haritha warned that they would impose fine on those who litter the roads and open plots. “We are going to give two dust bins to each household to segregate the wet and dry waste at the houses only,” she added.

Earlier, the Minister toured several colonies in Parkal town as part of Pattana Pragathi programme and interacted with the people and explained about the objectives of the Pattana Pragathi programme.

He said that Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi would be continued in the coming days too.

