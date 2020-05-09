Construction activity picks up in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:04 am 9:50 pm

Hyderabad: Slowly and cautiously, construction activities have resumed at many sites in the city. The otherwise calm and serene atmosphere that prevailed at work sites for over 40 days has now changed into a cacophony of sounds, including the screeching of construction lifts, workers shouting to each other and the rumbling concrete mixing machines at work.

The buzz at the working sites has gained pace with many managements resuming work with the available workforce and material on hand. Though a considerable number of workers have left for their native places, builders are resuming work following prescribed guidelines amidst the lockdown.

Managements are taking stock of the situation on a daily basis and monitoring the works closely. Most of them are updating their stock availability records, including cement, steel, sand etc., and planning work schedules accordingly.

“One good sign is that works have commenced at many locations in the city and other parts of the State as well. With the available workforce, we are managing things and revising our work schedules and targets,” said CREDAI Telangana Chairman G. Ram Reddy.

The biggest concern for many builders is the arrival of monsoon. With hardly a month left for the monsoon, many are forced to rework their strategies and focus on a few works.

For instance, a few builders have dug up cellars at different sites and their priority will be constructing retaining walls before the onset of monsoon. Similarly, some works might have been stuck at the plastering stage and these works cannot be executed during rains. Builders will have to revise and prioritize their works, especially with the monsoon in mind. While supply of materials, including cement, sand, steel etc are major concerns for builders in other States, those in Telangana are at ease. The construction sector in the State is happy with the support and the proactive role being played by the State government in ensuring uninterrupted supply of raw materials.

“The Telangana government is doing a good job in extending full cooperation to the industry. A special WhatsApp group has been created to provide passes for workers, transportation vehicles and a DIG rank nodal officer is monitoring these works,” says Reddy.

Rock sand is being used predominantly for major portion of works and river sand is being used for plastering and other works. However, all instructions have been issued to the mining department to ensure uninterrupted supply of sand even to sites in the districts as well, he informs.

On the impact of the lockdown on the industry, he said it was too early to assess the situation and come out with figures and prospects. More importantly, with uncertainty looming large on the lockdown extension or the work pattern post the lockdown, nothing can be gauged accurately at this stage, Reddy says, adding that by all means ‘the industry will bounce back after a few months’.

Hoping that things will fall in place in a few months in the construction industry, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said the Covid impact would not be substantial.

With builders raising concerns over an increase in prices, especially those of cement and steel, Arvind Kumar said the Telangana government was closely monitoring the situation.

“If manufacturers try to indulge in foul play, the government is prepared to procure cement from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, if required,” he said.

He further said all support was being extended to the construction sector in the State. There is no restriction on workers to visit their native place and coming back. Special trains are being arranged, he said.

“In fact a few managements have offered a 20 per cent hike, besides assuring to arrange transportation for workers to reach their native place after a few months,” he added.

